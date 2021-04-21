Child found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The six-year-old child found unresponsive in a Tyler motel bathtub did not survive being removed from life support Tuesday.
On April 15 Tyler police responded to one of the rooms of the Town House Motel. The child was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and then transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital.
The child died after being removed from life support and was sent to autopsy at Southwest Forensics in Dallas.
This case is still under investigation.
