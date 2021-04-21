Cardell Hayes complying with bond conditions as he awaits July re-trial in death of Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cardell Hayes, the man accused of killing former Saints player Will Smith, is following the conditions of his bond as he awaits a new trial.
Hayes’ new trail date is set for July 12.
Hayes’ previous conviction for the shooting death of Smith and the shooting of Smith’s wife was thrown out in January.
The Supreme Court ruled the 10-2 jury vote was unconstitutional.
Hayes was released on bond in March with conditions such as weekly drug testing, remaining on house arrest until he has work scheduled, and he is required to stay away from the victim’s family.
Hayes is meeting all of those conditions. Another court appearance is set for June 9.
