Bossier City man charged in shooting, crash death
By Daffney Dawson | April 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:25 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier City Police Department, a man has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield, 29, of Bossier City.

Demetrius McCoy, 30, of Bossier City, was served a warrant by police on the charge of first-degree murder. Detectives obtained the warrant following an investigation into the shooting and vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Sheffield.

Demetrius McCoy, 30. (Source: BCPD)

Upon investigation, detectives say they found McCoy had fired a handgun at the vehicle Sheffield was driving, but that Sheffield was not the intended target in the shooting.

McCoy was already incarcerated at the Bossier City Jail on a drug charge and for aggravated assault related to another criminal incident that occurred on Shed Road.

Bail for the murder charge is set at $1.2 million dollars.

