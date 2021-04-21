Bossier City man charged in shooting, crash death

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier City Police Department, a man has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield, 29, of Bossier City.
Demetrius McCoy, 30, of Bossier City, was served a warrant by police on the charge of first-degree murder. Detectives obtained the warrant following an investigation into the shooting and vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Sheffield.
Upon investigation, detectives say they found McCoy had fired a handgun at the vehicle Sheffield was driving, but that Sheffield was not the intended target in the shooting.
McCoy was already incarcerated at the Bossier City Jail on a drug charge and for aggravated assault related to another criminal incident that occurred on Shed Road.
Bail for the murder charge is set at $1.2 million dollars.
Related:
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.