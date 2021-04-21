BCPD searching for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is on the lookout for Donald Welch, 63, of Bossier City.
Family members say they have been unable to reach him since early April and reported him missing on April 7. Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being.
Welch is approximately 5′9 and weighs about 180-190 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Welch, please contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.
