Barksdale EOD Team to conduct training

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - The 2d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will conduct training operations on the East Reservation of Barksdale AFB on Wednesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
BAFB expects the loudest detonation to be around 12 p.m.
This training allows Airmen to develop crucial skills necessary to accomplish EOD tasks. During the training, the detonation will generate loud sounds and vibrations near the EOD Disposal Range.
