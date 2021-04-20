Wreck on I-49 in DeSoto leaves one dead

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-49 at mile marker 185.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 5 p.m.
Investigation shows a Ford F150 and a commercial wrecker service vehicle towing a commercial vehicle were traveling north on I-49. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Ford, Joseph W. Powell, 70, of Marthaville, failed to slow down and rear-ended the vehicle being towed.
Powell was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
