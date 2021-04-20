Facebook puppy scam lands Bossier woman in jail

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone paid $150 deposit for a puppy on Facebook then realized it was a scam.
Now a 34-year-old Bossier City woman faces a charge of illegal transmission of monetary funds.
Keisha Futch remains in Bossier Maximum Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where she was booked at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 20. No bond has been set.
The victim filed the theft complaint with the Bossier City Police Department. A Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force detective then searched the Cash App account where the money was sent and linked Futch to the fraud, authorities report.
She was arrested following an interview during which she denied any knowledge of the crime.
The task force advises online shoppers to:
- do their research to ensure they are dealing with a legitimate, reputable seller before buying anything;
- arrange to meet the pet in person;
- avoid sending money in advance; and,
- do a reverse search of images online to see if the photos have been used in previous postings.
Authorities urge anyone who finds they have fallen victim to a scam to report the crime to their local law enforcement agency. The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force can be reached by calling (318) 741-8669.
