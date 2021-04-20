Tracking a strong cold front today, rain and storms Friday

Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex a strong cold front continues to push through the ArkLaTex today brining possible record cold temperatures. There is a FREEZE Warning in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex in east Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Today will be a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for areas south of I-30 but cooler up north due to the cold front that is sweeping through as we read. This cold front will be responsible for the possibility of frost and freezing conditions mainly north of I-30 but none the less tracking area wide 30s overnight tonight. If you have any sensitive vegetation, may want to cover and protect for just tonight.
Tomorrow we’ll reap the benefits of the cold front by having nice and dry sunny skies with highs only in the mid 60s putting us several degrees below average. Just grab the heavy coat from the back as you head out the door.
Thursday wont be a bad day as well with highs a little warmer in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies but clouds will build in with a small chance for rain as Friday’s weather maker moves in.
Friday: Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 70s under cloudier skies. From the late afternoon through late evening hours, an upper level storm system will bring heavy rain and storms to the ArkLaTex. As of now, there is a slight chance for strong to severe storms along the southern counties and parishes of the ArkLaTex. Damaging winds and hail look to be primary threats but wont rule out the small chance for an isolated tornado. The rain moves out overnight and early Saturday.
Beside early early rain on Saturday, its going to be a very warm and nice day with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is looking dry and sunny as well!
Have a great day everyone!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.