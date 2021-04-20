Tracking a strong cold front today, rain and storms Friday

Today will be a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for areas south of I-30 but cooler up north due to the cold front that is sweeping through as we read. This cold front will be responsible for the possibility of frost and freezing conditions mainly north of I-30 but none the less tracking area wide 30s overnight tonight. If you have any sensitive vegetation, may want to cover and protect for just tonight.