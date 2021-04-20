Tracking record cold and late week storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking another nice start for the region on Tuesday before another strong cold front that will sweep through the region this afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking possible record cold Wednesday morning as we get more later April chill. Throughout the rest of the week are expecting our temperatures to rebound until Friday when heavy rain and thunderstorms will plow through the region. There is some severe potential, but all the ingredients may not be there for a significant event. Behind the rain and storms we are tracking an overall tranquil weekend for the region with rising temperatures.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning grab a light jacket, not for this morning, but for the cooler weather that is coming this afternoon to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are out ahead of the front will get up into the mid and upper 70s in the early afternoon before changes arrive. The cold front will quickly move through the region during the early evening, but more than likely we will see little or no rain.
Behind the cold front we are tracking potentially record setting cold Wednesday morning when our low temperatures could dip down into the upper 30s. While we will start off on a cold note early Wednesday we are expecting generally beautiful weather for the ArkLaTex for both Wednesday and Thursday as our temperatures slowly move back up. High temperatures will remain below average, but by the end of the week we are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms that will return to the region. Showers will start to move in during the morning hours Friday with the heaviest rain and thunderstorms pushing through during the early evening hours. There is some potential for severe weather but there still is a lot of uncertainty with the strength of these storms.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms should clear overnight Friday and by Saturday morning delightful weather will be returning to the region with ample sunshine and high temperatures that will be in the upper 70s. We are also tracking more of the same for your Sunday with high temperatures that will be near the 80 degree mark. So this weekend will be an excellent opportunity to get outside and take in this beautiful weather on the way for the ArkLaTex behind the storms.
In the meantime, get ready for some more late season chilly weather! Have a great Tuesday!
