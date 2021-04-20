Tracking record cold and late week storms

Behind the cold front we are tracking potentially record setting cold Wednesday morning when our low temperatures could dip down into the upper 30s. While we will start off on a cold note early Wednesday we are expecting generally beautiful weather for the ArkLaTex for both Wednesday and Thursday as our temperatures slowly move back up. High temperatures will remain below average, but by the end of the week we are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms that will return to the region. Showers will start to move in during the morning hours Friday with the heaviest rain and thunderstorms pushing through during the early evening hours. There is some potential for severe weather but there still is a lot of uncertainty with the strength of these storms.