Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After nine seasons as the head football coach for the Southern Jaguars, Dawson Odums will be heading to Norfolk State to become the next head football coach for the Spartans, the school confirmed.
“On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I want to express my sincerest appreciation and thank you to Coach Dawson Odumsfor all his contributions to Southern University,” said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “His tenure as the Head Football coach will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well. We appreciate him for developing young people and bringing us back to the top of the SWAC with our championship runs. While we are certainly disappointed to see Dawson and his family leave our program, we are excited for their new endeavors.”
Odums has just completed his ninth season at the helm for the Jaguars and has complied an overall record of 63-37 and a 53-18 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. He led Southern to four SWAC West Division titles in 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 and a SWAC Championship in 2013.
“I have had the pleasure of serving our students and community alongside Coach Dawson Odums for five of his nine phenomenal seasons here at Southern University,” said President-Chancellor Dr. Ray L. Belton. “His dedication to seeing our student-athletes win on and off the field will impact them for years to come. Southern University is losing a great leader, motivator, and role model with his departure. Coach Odums will always be a valued and respected member of our Jaguar Nation. We wish him and his family all the best on the next segment of their journey.”
Odums has been a part of the Jags coaching staff since 2011 when he served as an assistant coach until 2012 and then was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.
