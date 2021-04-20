Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State

“On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I want to express my sincerest appreciation and thank you to Coach Dawson Odumsfor all his contributions to Southern University,” said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “His tenure as the Head Football coach will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well. We appreciate him for developing young people and bringing us back to the top of the SWAC with our championship runs. While we are certainly disappointed to see Dawson and his family leave our program, we are excited for their new endeavors.”