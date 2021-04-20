Smith County Jail resumes inmate visitations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a year prohibiting it due to COVID-19, the Smith County Jail is set to resume inmate visitation on Wednesday.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the Smith County Jail will resume visitation in a manner that has been pre-approved by the Texas Jail Commission and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
“That entails fewer people that get in and out and having a downtown time to decontaminate,” Smith said.
There will also be COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
“Unlike many other locations, who have relaxed the mask wearing, they will be required in video visitation. So, we want the public to know that (they should) be prepared and bring a mask with you,” Smith said. “Use all precaution and try not to touch anything if you don’t have to and stay safe.”
Smith added visitation will be on a first come-first-served basis. Once all slots have been filled, all other visitors will be turned away.
