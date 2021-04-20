Shreveport residents react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Many Shreveport residents had a strong reactions to Tuesday’s developments in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Some were shocked by the guilty verdicts while others say they believe the ruling is fair based on the evidence.
Local activist Kaitlyn Douglas says she breathed a sigh of relief when the verdict was announced.
“My immediate reaction was a huge weight lifted and I feel like I shared that moment with so many people, especially Black people. It was literally a huge sigh of relief, I screamed. I probably woke up people in my house,” she said.
Douglas says while today was a leap in the right direction, the work is far from over, especially here locally.
People also say watching this trial brought up memories of trials in the past and they hope this case can be an example for others.
