Officials, organizations react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

We are still fighting for justice when our people are being killed by the police like dogs in the streets. Here in Shreveport we have 4 in custody deaths. We have a black mayor and a black city council and we still can’t get any justice after a resolution was passed to get an investigation for Tommie McGlothen Jr. and Wavey Austin. My question is when our leaders are going to put laws in place to protect the citizens from the police.