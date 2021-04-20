Officials, organizations react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport organizations are sharing their reactions after a guilty verdict was returned in the trial of of Derek Chauvin.
President of the Shreveport NAACP chapter, Michael R. La’Fitte, II, issued the following statement:
For the past week the right to breathe has been on trial! While justice landed Derek Chauvin behind bars for murdering George Floyd, no amount of justice will bring Gianna’s father back. We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe.
Justice has prevailed in the case against George Floyds killer Derek Chauvin, but the work is not done! We must keep fighting to end qualified immunity, and we must get Police Reform NOW.
The People’s Promise, an organization founded by activist Breka People’s shared the following:
This should send a clear message across the United States that we will not turn a blind eye to police brutality. There should be a set of laws in place for law enforcement to protect the citizens from the police. The police have the government behind them!! But who do the people have to protect them when the police are killing us?
We are still fighting for justice when our people are being killed by the police like dogs in the streets. Here in Shreveport we have 4 in custody deaths. We have a black mayor and a black city council and we still can’t get any justice after a resolution was passed to get an investigation for Tommie McGlothen Jr. and Wavey Austin. My question is when our leaders are going to put laws in place to protect the citizens from the police.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also made a statement following the decision:
Today, I am thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd’s family and to society.
While today’s verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd’s death.
All people, regardless of the color of their skin, deserve to be treated fairly, equally and with dignity by members of law enforcement. Officers should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public. For that reason, we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin’s actions.
I join many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and I pray this verdict will give them some measure of peace. I also pray that all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love.
