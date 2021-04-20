Seagoville police: Abduction, Amber Alert of East Texas girls a hoax

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, one of the girls placed an alarming phone call to her mother. This call led the mother to believe that the girls were abducted from the flea market, were being held against their will and were in grave danger. The phone call originated from a motel located in Dallas. The context of this phone call was soon relayed to the Seagoville Police Department, who contacted Dallas police to go to the location. However, upon police arriving the missing girls were not located. An Amber Alert was activated.