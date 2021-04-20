Questions answered about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 50 percent of adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With all Americans 16 and up now eligible to access these shots, some are already looking towards the future — wondering if a booster dose will be necessary.
These announcements raise a host of questions among the tens of millions of Americans who have received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID vaccines.
KSLA’s Christian Piekos spoke with Dr. Joseph Bocchini, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Willis Knighton Health System, to discuss questions around these possible booster shots and how they could play a role in the United States’ fight against the pandemic.
Throughout KSLA This Morning, Bocchini will answer questions related to booster shots, including how often these shots may be necessary and whether ‘flu-like’ side effects could continue to occur after more doses of the vaccine.
