Polk County Sheriff’s Office terminates detective accused of harassment

According to a press release, on April 12, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to conduct unbecoming against Det. Austin McCracken. The complaint stated McCracken had contacted a woman on Facebook Messenger after he had stopped her for a traffic violation and issued her a citation. During the conversation over Facebook Messenger, McCracken advised her he was changing her ticket to a warning. McCracken then started asking the female personal and inappropriate questions as if he was soliciting for a date. An internal investigation was started and McCracken was suspended from the Sheriff’s Office until the outcome of the investigation.