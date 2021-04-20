MISD approves one-time $500 COVID-19 stipend for full time employees

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Full-time employees of the Marshall Independent School District might notice an extra $500 on their May paycheck.
MISD’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation for a one-time stipend of $500 “in recognition of the efforts of district personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic and this school year,” according to a news release.
“The Board wishes to express our gratitude for all the hard work and sacrifice our staff has put in to provide the best possible learning experience for our students this year,” said Brad Burris, MISD Board President, in a news release.
All full-time employees of MISD are eligible for the stipend.
