Louisiana couple cited for possessing wolf after animal reportedly walked in front of elementary school

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Lafayette couple has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for allegedly possessing a grey wolf, authorities say.
LDWF agents say they cited Andrew P. Hill, 47, and Jill M. Kraemer, 49, for illegal possession of a grey wolf on April 16 after receiving a complaint of “a large wolf-like animal” being walked in front of an elementary school in Lafayette.
It is illegal to possess a grey wolf in Louisiana.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘I work for a living. Why can’t you work’ - Residents furious after windows smashed at apartment complex behind Mall of La.
- Deputies: Uber driver accused of kicking down door, entering LSU student’s off-campus apartment
- 4 Angola corrections officers accused of using excessive force on inmate in alleged cover-up
The complainant also told LDWF agents they were worried about the safety of the school children and claimed the wolf had attacked a neighborhood resident.
Agents say they investigated the complaint and found Hill and Kramer to be in possession of what appeared to be a grey wolf. After obtaining a genetic sample through a search warrant, investigators say DNA testing later confirmed the animal was indeed a grey wolf (Canis lupus).
A Lafayette judge has ordered the wolf to be boarded at a K-9 training facility until the case has been resolved.
Under Louisiana law, possessing a grey wolf brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.