Hutchinson: We expect to have one million Arkansans either partially or fully vaccinated this week

Hutchinson: We expect to have one million Arkansans either partially or fully vaccinated this week
Arkansas vaccine hotline. (Source: ADH)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:05 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Governor Hutchinson started the press conference addressing the trial of Derek Chauvin, and a pending outcome.

On the COVID-19 front, Hutchinson announced the numbers and focused on the number of hospitalization is growing, up 13 Tuesday.

Hutchinson stressed that the state needed to increase the demand for doses. Hutchinson said the state has an ample supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and said: “We need our citizens to go out and get vaccinated.”

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.