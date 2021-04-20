Gun shop owner weighs in on bill that would remove permit requirement for concealed carry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A bill that’s currently being considered in the Louisiana legislature would allow legal gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Senate Bill 118 was introduced by Senator Jay Morris, a Republican who represents District 35. As of Tuesday, April 20, the bill is currently pending Senate floor action. Click here to keep up with the bill’s progress.
KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the owner of Ron’s Guns in Bossier City about what he thinks of the bill. Hear more from him and others tonight on KSLA News 12.
