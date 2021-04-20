Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment opening venue in ArkLaTex

Workers are clearing space at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where Surge Entertainment will open a venue that will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:19 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 today confirmed that a new entertainment hangout soon will be here in our own backyard.

Surge Entertainment, which is owned by retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is working toward opening a venue at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

Workers are clearing the space formerly used by Virginia College.

The venue will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park.

Surge Entertainment’s website indicates it already operates 14 venues, including three in Louisiana:

