Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment opening venue in ArkLaTex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 today confirmed that a new entertainment hangout soon will be here in our own backyard.
Surge Entertainment, which is owned by retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is working toward opening a venue at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.
Workers are clearing the space formerly used by Virginia College.
The venue will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park.
Surge Entertainment’s website indicates it already operates 14 venues, including three in Louisiana:
