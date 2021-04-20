Coushatta man killed in motorcycle wreck in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Coushatta is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Red River Parish.
Louisiana State Police says on April 20 just before 1 a.m., Troop G responded to the wreck on Elmo Road near Highway 71. The wreck claimed the life of Preston Tilley, 41, of Coushatta.
LSP says its initial investigation shows Tilley was headed south on Elmo Road on a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle when for reasons still under investigation, the bike went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Tilley was ejected off the bike and sustained fatal injuries; he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The wreck remains under investigation.
