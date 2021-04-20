Casino license for closed Diamond Jacks in Bossier City could be headed to Slidell

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The casino license held by the now closed Diamond Jacks Casino could be going to south Louisiana.
The Advocate is reporting a key state Senate panel has voted to move the license to St. Tammany Parish, but it would have to overcome a few hurdles first.
It must pass through the legislature, then St. Tammany residents would have to approve the casino location, and the Louisiana Gaming Control Board would have to okay it.
The move was considered a few years ago, but was ultimately voted down.
