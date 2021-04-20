Bowie County chase ends in Texarkana back yard; driver arrested

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KSLA) - A chase between Bowie County sheriff’s deputies ended in the backyard of a Texarkana, Arkansas home on Tuesday.
According to authorities, the chase started around 9 a.m. on April 20, in Bowie County. It took one and a half hours before the chase came to an end.
The driver of the truck was arrested and two passengers were released.
No one was seriously injured. The truck was reported stolen.
Other law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
