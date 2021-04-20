Another rape charge filed against Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 34-year-old Shreveport man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 multiple times leading up to 2006.
Rustin R. Middleton already was being held in Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree or aggravated rape filed by Shreveport police when Caddo sheriff’s Detective Chris Ardoin opened an investigation into crimes reported in the parish, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Caddo’s investigation led to Middleton being charged April 14 with an additional count of first-degree or aggravated rape plus one count of sexual battery, booking records show.
