State rep. from Dallas holds press conference on removing Confederate monuments from state capitol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bill to rename or remove confederate monuments located in or near the State Capital was discussed in a press conference Monday morning.
Rep. Rafael Anchia authored the bill (HB 1186) and he along with many others voiced their support in the press conference. Rep. Rafael Anchia will present it to the committee later Monday.
Rep. Cole Hefner will also be presenting HB 2713 to the committee later today. This bill states monuments, whether they represent a good or bad part of history, will be protected. It also applies to named bridges, plaques and other monuments.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.