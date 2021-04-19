SPD: Woman stabs man twice, pins to wall with vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after a domestic incident spirals into violence.
Officers got the call just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 18 to the 7200 block of Suntan Street in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of W. 70th Street.
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, a woman and a man were having a physical domestic dispute when a woman stabbed the man in the right hand and in the middle of his back.
The fight continued outside of a dwelling where somehow the woman got into a vehicle and crashed it into the man, pinning him against a wall.
The crash broke his leg and caused an open wound simultaneously, according to police.
The man was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he was also diagnosed with internal injuries.
Police report that the woman was arrested.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.