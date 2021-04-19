Pleasant and dry with a cool down this week

(KSLA) - Through much of the week, we will remain nice and dry with little to no rain. More showers and storms return on Friday, though. In the meantime, we are tracking a cold front to cool things down.
This evening will be quiet. Only a few passing clouds are expected mixing in with plenty of sunshine until sunset. Don’t be afraid of these clouds, as they will not bring any rain. Temperatures will cool down quickly once the sun sets and will be in the 60s falling to the 50s.
Tonight will have those few clouds clear away. So, it will be perfectly clear with no chance of rain overnight. It will be a little cool though. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday will be another beautiful day! There should be a few clouds at times, but I do not expect any rain. I do expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs during the day will warm up to the upper 70s. Some places may get up to 80 degrees.
A cold front is on its way Tuesday night. This will be a strong, but dry one. Moreover, it will not bring much, if any, rain to the ArkLaTex, but it will really drop the temperatures. By the time we wake up Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. There is a definite chance of frost in the morning is the winds are calm enough.
If we indeed get down to 40 degrees in Shreveport, that will tie the record set back in 1918. In Texarkana, the record is set at 37 degrees from 1993. That is also what we are forecasting that morning. So, history could be made to kick off the day.
As we go throughout the day on Wednesday, the sunshine will still be out shining making it a beautiful day! There will not be any rain, so leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will start off chilly, but will warm up to the lower to mid 60s. It should be a nice day!
Thursday will also be a pretty day with little to no rain. There should be more cloud cover, however. Nonetheless, I think it will be a nice day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday is when out next best chance of rain arrives. There will be a strong storm system moving close by the ArkLaTex come by the evening and overnight. It is unclear at the moment if there will e any severe weather. There is the possibility of at least strong storms. We will be your First Alert if severe weather becomes a likelihood.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.