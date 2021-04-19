Ochsner LSU Health opening community health centers across north La. to address needs of underserved communities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health has announced its plans for four new community health centers across north Louisiana. They will be opened by the end of 2022 and aim to address the health needs of underserved communities.
It’s all part of Ochsner’s 10-year vision for a healthy state. This initiative was announced in November of 2020 and includes an initial investment of $100 million over the next five years. The project aims to remove barriers to healthcare, bring resources to underserved communities, work with partners to research health disparities, use technology to improve patient outcomes and invest in the state’s next generation of healthcare providers and frontline workers.
“Ochsner LSU Health is quickly and continuously expanding accessible, affordable, convenient and effective health care across north Louisiana,” said Chuck Daigle, the CEO of Ochsner LSU Health. “These new community health centers mark another significant milestone in that progress, meeting people where they are with services for their unique needs.”
Ochsner LSU Health is making an initial investment of $15 million. The locations of the health centers and the services they will offer will be determined based on the area’s greatest health needs. Three clinics will be opened in Shreveport and one will be opened in Monroe. They will offer health screenings, primary care, chronic disease management, and digital medicine programs. They will also offer a number of services such as pediatrics, behavioral health, smoking cessation, nutrition counseling, and specialty care.
The first location, which will be at an existing clinic in Shreveport (6670 St. Vincent Ave.), was fully renovated and opened in July of 2020. It operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. and will begin offering expanded services. To make an appointment, call 318-626-0050.
