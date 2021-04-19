Ochsner LSU Health opening community health centers across north La. to address needs of underserved communities

Ochsner LSU Health is making an initial investment of $15 million. The locations of the health centers and the services they will offer will be determined based on the area’s greatest health needs. Three clinics will be opened in Shreveport and one will be opened in Monroe. They will offer health screenings, primary care, chronic disease management, and digital medicine programs. They will also offer a number of services such as pediatrics, behavioral health, smoking cessation, nutrition counseling, and specialty care.