Man disappears into the woods after family dispute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man has gone missing in woods not far from his home in Haughton.
Now Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 30-year-old James Alfred Davis III.
He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
No one has heard from Davis since he walked out of his home in the 14000 block of Louisiana Highway 157 near Bodcau Dam Road in Haughton and into the woods following a family dispute about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, authorities report.
Sheriff’s deputies helped search the woods on the ground and used drones to survey the area from the air but found no sign of Davis.
Authorities say his family is concerned for his welfare and urge anyone with any information about Davis to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
