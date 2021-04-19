Late April chill later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a great weekend even though we had to deal with some chilly temperatures especially on Saturday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more chilly temperatures ahead later this week along with some thunderstorms Friday. The chill on the way will be thanks to a cold front that will roll through the region Tuesday afternoon and if skies clear quickly enough lows down in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning are not out of the question. In addition to the chilly temperatures we are tracking the potential for strong storms that could impact the region come Friday night.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you should prepare for some pleasant weather to kick off the work week. Temperatures are starting off on the cool side and are in the 40s, but this afternoon we should be able to get up into the low 70s. The big reason for the warmer temperatures will be sunshine and a gradual shift in wind direction to out of the south for the ArkLaTex.
The rest of the work week will see a roller coaster ride in temperatures and conditions for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to cold front that will be moving through the region Tuesday there is some potential for lows down in the 30s along with some perhaps some patchy frost in the northern ArkLaTex. The good news is that we are not expecting much in the way of rainfall with this frost so don’t expect much in the way of rainfall Tuesday let alone the washout we had to deal with last Friday. Later in the week though we are tracking another weather maker for the ArkLaTex that could bring some strong thunderstorms. There is still a lot of uncertainty right now in terms of the potential intensity of the storms, but this is something that will definitely need to be watched over the next few days.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, all in all its looking pretty good right now for the ArkLaTex. While there some potential the rain and storms Friday could linger into early Saturday morning we are expecting generally nice weather over the weekend. Sunshine should move in later Saturday and continue Sunday as well. Temperatures will be warm, but not too hot with both days seeing temperatures in the the mid-70s.
In the meantime, though get ready for a little bit of a roller coaster this week! Have a great start to the week!
