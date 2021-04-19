Late April chill later this week

The rest of the work week will see a roller coaster ride in temperatures and conditions for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to cold front that will be moving through the region Tuesday there is some potential for lows down in the 30s along with some perhaps some patchy frost in the northern ArkLaTex. The good news is that we are not expecting much in the way of rainfall with this frost so don’t expect much in the way of rainfall Tuesday let alone the washout we had to deal with last Friday. Later in the week though we are tracking another weather maker for the ArkLaTex that could bring some strong thunderstorms. There is still a lot of uncertainty right now in terms of the potential intensity of the storms, but this is something that will definitely need to be watched over the next few days.