Goodwill Industries works to create second chances for offenders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The month of April is Second Chance Month in the United States — an opportunity to highlight job opportunities for those who have served time in the justice system.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is marking the occasion by reminding the community that help is available for people who have served time.
“When people find and keep good jobs after being involved in the justice system, they do more than help themselves,” said David Tinkis, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “They also build brighter futures for their families and strengthen our communities.”
According to Goodwill, annually, more than 600 thousand people are released from state and federal prisons, with more than two-thirds being rearrested within three years.
Half are reincarcerated.
Goodwill offers community-focused programs to help lower recidivism rates and keep the streets safe. Some of these programs include the Ex-offender Placement Program, EXIT-318 Reentry Program, CCC Reentry Program and the Young Adult Life Launch Program.
There are several reentry events occurring throughout Second Chance Month, which Goodwill believes employers should consider learning about the benefits of hiring those who are formerly incarcerated:
(Tap or click on each event for more information or to register for an event)
- April 20: Reentry Alliance for Louisiana – Reentry Symposium - 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 21: Louisiana Playbook - Policy Barriers to Education & Employment Webinar - 10:30 a.m.
- April 28: Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Fair - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- April 30: Return for Good: A Panel with Experience - 10:30 a.m.
For more information on Goodwill’s Reentry Programs, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.