East Texas renaissance festival open for business

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A successful opening weekend for an East Texas renaissance festival.
‘Avalon faire’ in Kilgore off of FM 1252, had good crowds on it’s opening weekend.
The festival features music, acrobats , and of course the crowd favorite, jousting tournament.
Many visitors get into the spirit of the festival by coming ‘in costume’.
The pandemic forced the Faire to cancel last season.
Avalon Faire will be open weekends until May 16th, with a different theme for each weekend.
