Community reacts to Shreveport’s third mass shooting of 2021

Latest involved multiple men reportedly firing into crowd on Hearne Avenue, wounding 6 people

Community reacts to Shreveport’s third mass shooting of 2021
Shreveport police officers search for more evidence Monday, April 19 at a crime scene on Hearne Avenue a day after gunfire there sent a half dozen people to the hospital. (Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis | April 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 3:54 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The community is reacting after Shreveport’s third mass shooting in 2021.

Gunfire on Sunday, Aug. 18 sent a half dozen people to local hospitals. Multiple men reportedly fired into a crowd outside a liquor store in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue.

Monday found police back out at the scene in search of more evidence in a parking lot littered with shell casings. Stores nearby have bullet holes.

A food truck owner talked with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis about how she fears for her safety.

And a city councilman takes aim an police leadership over the rash of violence over the weekend in Shreveport. Councilman Jerry Bowman talked with Davis about why he thinks Police Chief Ben Raymond is to blame.

“I do believe that if we know that things like this happen, especially on Sundays, we should have been staffed with more officers patrolling this area,” he said. “And I’m kind of fed up hearing that we’re short staff. And I didn’t get that part. But as a leader, the police chief should make sure we have adequate staff, especially on events like these.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening for the latest on the violent weekend in Shreveport.

RELATED>>> Shreveport has seen 3 mass shootings so far in 2021; La. ranks highest in the country for rate of gun injuries

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.