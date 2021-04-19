Community reacts to Shreveport’s third mass shooting of 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The community is reacting after Shreveport’s third mass shooting in 2021.
Gunfire on Sunday, Aug. 18 sent a half dozen people to local hospitals. Multiple men reportedly fired into a crowd outside a liquor store in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue.
Monday found police back out at the scene in search of more evidence in a parking lot littered with shell casings. Stores nearby have bullet holes.
A food truck owner talked with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis about how she fears for her safety.
And a city councilman takes aim an police leadership over the rash of violence over the weekend in Shreveport. Councilman Jerry Bowman talked with Davis about why he thinks Police Chief Ben Raymond is to blame.
“I do believe that if we know that things like this happen, especially on Sundays, we should have been staffed with more officers patrolling this area,” he said. “And I’m kind of fed up hearing that we’re short staff. And I didn’t get that part. But as a leader, the police chief should make sure we have adequate staff, especially on events like these.”
