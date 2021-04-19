Businesses struggle to get people to go back to work

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the nation gets closer to some semblance of normal, more businesses are putting up “Help Wanted” signs.
But many employers say it is increasingly difficult to find qualified candidates. Some suspect that people are taking advantage of COVID-19 aid.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the government programs that are assisting people,” Ditto Apparel supervisor Chace Wynn said. “I think it’s a good thing to help the people who need the help, but I think there’s a lot of people who are taking advantage of it, too.”
Ditto Apparel Wynn has raised its pay rate to entice people to apply and work there, Wynn added. “We have increased our starting wage to $10.50 an hour.”
In Bossier City, Patty Shack has four employees for the entire restaurant. Co-owner John Mikucki said he and his business partner have a similar strategy.
“We gave our staff members who stayed the past eight months a raise. And we’ve started our employees at $9 an hour.”
Renee Mathews, Manpower Bossier branch manager, said the pay rate can be important to applicants. “Some of the positions that are hiring right now, people are able to stay at home and make more money on unemployment than if they actually worked.”
Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 10 p.m. to hear from employers who are looking to hire but can't find workers.
