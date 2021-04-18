Stolen vehicle crashes into Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tire marks in the grass show the path a stolen vehicle followed just before crashing through the front doors of a Shreveport church.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show police received a call about a vehicle being stolen from a store on Jewella Avenue between Jackson and Sumner streets at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Officers found the vehicle. But before they could stop it, the driver sped away. The vehicle crashed through the front doors of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist in the 2300 block of Jewella.
The driver was barricaded inside the church until a police dog got the suspect out, authorities said.
Four Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency on Jewella Avenue between Dilg League Drive and Stonewall Street about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, dispatch records show.
That’s about a half mile north of where police earlier responded to the report of the stolen vehicle.
