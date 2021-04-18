Shreveport man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Shreveport man accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Ouachita Parish. The incident happened on Feb. 2, 2021.
According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about a 14-year-old walking on a roadway in West Monroe. They say the juvenile was located by a passerby and taken to a local gas station where she met with deputies.
Court records say the juvenile told deputies that she was outside of her foster home when a man inside a white vehicle pulled up and forcefully grabbed her. Records say the juvenile said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Brandon R. Wittcop of Shreveport, forced her to have sexual intercourse with him in his vehicle and at a local hotel.
Deputies say as the investigation progressed, Wittcop was found in the Monroe area a few days later. They say after obtaining search warrants, they went through his cellphone and found out that he had been searching for information pertaining to rape and attorneys in Monroe.
According to court records, the juvenile admitted to she had been in contact with Wittcop before the alleged crime but did not know his name. Records also say that the juvenile was giving out her address to other males, and requesting them to pick her up. Deputies say they obtained a search warrant for the juvenile’s cell phone which showed that the 14-year-old was visiting adult websites and portraying herself to be at least 18-years-old.
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.