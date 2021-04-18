5 shooting victims show up at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Five shooting victims have shown up at a Shreveport hospital, a police spokesman confirms.
Their arrival at Ochsners LSU Health is in connection with a shooting on Hearne Avenue reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Police have 21 units on the scene between Emery Street and Merwin streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department still has two units on a medical emergency on Hearne between Merwin and Claiborne Avenue.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.