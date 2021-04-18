SFD battles blaze at Shreveport battery distributer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Interstate Batteries Distributor in the 1000 block of Jack Wells Boulevard just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire at the back of the building. The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.
Two adjacent buildings received some smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
