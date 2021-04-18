SFD battles blaze at Shreveport battery distributer

SFD battles blaze at Shreveport battery distributer
Interstate Battery fire (Source: Destinee Patterson)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | April 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 11:58 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Interstate Batteries Distributor in the 1000 block of Jack Wells Boulevard just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire at the back of the building. The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.

SFD extinguish flames at Interstate Battery.
SFD extinguish flames at Interstate Battery. (Source: Destinee Patterson)

Two adjacent buildings received some smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.