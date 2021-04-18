Police unit crashes in ditch in Shreveport park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police unit crashed in a ditch at Hattie Perry Park along on Earl Street the evening of Sunday, April 18.
There was no immediate word of any injuries.
A witness told KSLA News 12 that the accident happened as the officer was pursuing someone who was riding a dirt bike.
It occurred about the same time that 15 SPD units were responding to a report of an armed person on Ledbetter Street between Earl and State streets. That’s on the western edge of the park.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show that call came in at 5:51 p.m. Sunday. Nine units remain on that call.
