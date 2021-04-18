LSP: Traffic crash involving road rage kills three people including 11-year-old

AVONDALE (WVUE) -A traffic crash Saturday night stemming from road rage killed three people in Jefferson Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
A state police spokesperson says the crash happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on LA 18 near LA 541 in Jefferson Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Paul Ferrara of New Orleans, 31-year-old Raish-Nia Wright and 11-year-old Dezerra Wright of Tennessee.
Police say a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling on LA 18 near LA 541 with a 2002 Dodge Durango driven by Ferrara following closely at a high rate of speed.
As the two-lane road became 4-lanes, the Durango continued eastbound in the left lane now next to the F-150 pickup.
The Durango struck the right side of the F-150 pickup causing the Durango to rotate into the westbound lanes of travel.
At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Wright was traveling westbound on LA 18. The Elantra struck the Durango.
Despite being properly restrained, Ferrara and Wright were both pronounced deceased on the scene. Proper child restraint use is unknown on the part of Dezerra who was also pronounced deceased on the scene. An additional passenger in the Elantra, an 11-year-old child, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Proper child restraint on part of the additional passenger is unknown. The driver of the F-150 was properly restrained and uninjured.
Toxicology samples will be obtained from all drivers.
There is no additional information at this time.
