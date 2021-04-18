Coroner identifies woman who died as a result of Saturday’s five-vehicle accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman died Saturday following a five-vehicle wreck at Jewella at Hollywood avenues.
The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has identified her as 59-year-old Bernice House.
She was one of at least five people taken to the hospital, “where she succumbed to her injuries at 2:44 p.m,” Saturday, April 18, according to a news release.
A motorist with a medical emergency was driving down Jewella around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. That driver’s vehicle hit two other vehicles before crossing through the intersection and hitting another car, ultimately causing a chain reaction.
The driver, whose name has not been released, had a suspended license and knew of his medical emergency prior to the crash, according to police.
House had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Both the crash and House’s death are still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.