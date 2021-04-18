Child injured in early morning apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early morning apartment fire in the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood sent one child to the hospital.
Shreveport fire crews responded to a call at the Wedgewood Apartments in the 4100 block of Palamedas Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.
SFD arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front and back of the apartment. A child was in the front yard with burn injuries and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The occupants of the apartment next door escaped unharmed.
Eight fire units and 22 firefighters got the blaze under control by 5:52 a.m.
The apartment and the one next door are uninhabitable.
Shreveport Fire Investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire
