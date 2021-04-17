5-vehicle wreck in Mooretown neighborhood; 1 person with possible life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police and Shreveport fire crews rushed to the scene of a major wreck around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
The crash involving five vehicles happened near the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.
Police tell KSLA crews at the scene that one driver was driving down Jewella Avenue when he had a medical emergency. The driver hit two other vehicles before crossing through the intersection and hitting another car.
The vehicle that was hit on the other side of the intersection then hit two other cars.
At least five people have been transported to the hospital.
One woman had to be extracted from a vehicle and possibly has life-threatening injuries.
