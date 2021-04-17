5-vehicle wreck in Mooretown neighborhood; 1 person with possible life-threatening injuries

Multiple vehicles involved in major wreck on Jewella. (Source: Destinee Patterson)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | April 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 12:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police and Shreveport fire crews rushed to the scene of a major wreck around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.

The crash involving five vehicles happened near the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

Police tell KSLA crews at the scene that one driver was driving down Jewella Avenue when he had a medical emergency. The driver hit two other vehicles before crossing through the intersection and hitting another car.

Five vehicles involved in major wreck on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Destinee Patterson)

The vehicle that was hit on the other side of the intersection then hit two other cars.

At least five people have been transported to the hospital.

One woman had to be extracted from a vehicle and possibly has life-threatening injuries.

