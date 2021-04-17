Southern University brings “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign to Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern University System continues its efforts to increase awareness about the dangers of COVID-19 and encourage Black and other racial minority populations to get vaccinated.
The “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign will hit the road again for the 47th Bayou Classic in Shreveport.
The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers have partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to offer vaccine education. Blue Cross Blue Shield will also donate $10,000 to each university to expand public outreach efforts and increase vaccinations in communities where populations are disproportionally affected by COVID-19.
“We are excited to not only offer the opportunity for both Southern and Grambling State University fans to get vital, factual information about the vaccine,” said Ray Belton, president of the Southern University System. “We are equally excited that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana has invested in our outreach work to educate and vaccinate as many Louisiana citizens as possible.”
An information tent about the campaign will be set up from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds near the Ag Center at the Bayou Classic.
Southern’s continuing “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign is a response to disappointing data that continues to reveal that ethnic minorities are not getting vaccinated at a rate large enough to overcome the global pandemic of COVID-19.
For more information about the Southern University System vaccination campaign and events, click here.
