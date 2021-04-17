Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that the bodies of two more crewmembers have been recovered in the aftermath of the lift boat disaster at Port Fourchon. A total of four bodies have been recovered at this point with nine more crewmembers unaccounted for.
Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday.
Out of respect for the privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered, or missing.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”
Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.
The timeline for the response so far is as follows
