TIMELINE: Guardsmen have not made contact with Seacor Power crewmembers since Tuesday night

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Search and rescue efforts continue for 12 missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized in a microburst of severe weather in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, April 13.
The United States Coast Guard plans to send divers back into the water on Friday, depending on weather and safety conditions. The vessel is located a few miles off of the coast of Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish.
“You don’t want your search and rescue operation to turn into a search and rescue operation,” USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said in a live interview on Fox 8 Morning Edition Friday morning.
Lally would not speculate whether they believe crewmembers are still on the craft.
“Anytime we’re doing search and rescue operations, it is always our hope that we can bring people back home and safely reunite them with their friends and families,” he said.
Lally also laid out a timeline of what has happened since the first distress call was received, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
4:30 p.m.: USCG receives initial notification via Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB)
5:10 p.m.: Coast Guard cutter Glenn Harris, one of the newest fast-response cutters, arrived on scene and saw five people on the hull. A commercial helicopter crew dropped radios and life jackets to the people. USCG was able to make contact with the people they could see.
8:47 p.m.: Harris crew was able to talk to three people on radio.
9:19 p.m.: Harris crew notified by radio [indistinguishable]. Two people were rescued. There were three people left on the rig at the time. USCG was notified by the three people remaining that one person fell in the water and wasn’t seen again.
9:53 p.m.: Harris crew notified that two remaining people were seeking shelter. Harris crew watched them go back in the vessel.
9:53 p.m. - 10:28 p.m.: Spotty communications with Seacor Power.
10:28 p.m.: Harris crew attempts to re-establish communications, but were unable to.
USCG was unable to establish communications with the crewmembers since then.
Six people were rescued in total, including four that were pulled to safety by good samaritans.
One body was recovered, identified as Captain David Ledet.
