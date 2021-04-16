Soggy Friday to close out week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! as we close out the week we are tracking rain and thunderstorm activity throughout the region Friday and some of this rain could be on the heavier side. The rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours before generally clearing out overnight. Your weekend forecast looks drier, but a stray shower on Saturday is possible. Temperatures over the next couple of days will be cool as well with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Next week should bring warmer weather to start off the week, but a cold front Wednesday could put the brakes on any prolonged warmup.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will certainly want to load up on the rain gear as we are expecting rain and thunderstorms throughout the day for the region. Some of these storms will be on the heavy side, but the good news is that currently there is little to no risk for severe weather today. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs this afternoon likely only getting to around the 60 degree mark.
Moving into the weekend we do expect the rain to continue off and on through the overnight hours before mostly clearing out during the early morning on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible during the day, but we should stay dry and cool for the most part with highs on the mid-60s. Sunday without question is looking like the better of the two days with more sunshine along with warmer temperatures getting up into the upper 60s.
Looking ahead to next week we are generally tracking drier and warmer weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures through the first half of the week should likely return to the 70s with sunshine as well for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking a potential cold front that would move through the region that could bring our temperatures back down into the 60, but currently that front does not appear to have much in the way of precipitation with it.
In the meantime, get ready for a very wet end to the week for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Friday and weekend!
