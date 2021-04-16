Soggy Friday to close out week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! as we close out the week we are tracking rain and thunderstorm activity throughout the region Friday and some of this rain could be on the heavier side. The rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours before generally clearing out overnight. Your weekend forecast looks drier, but a stray shower on Saturday is possible. Temperatures over the next couple of days will be cool as well with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Next week should bring warmer weather to start off the week, but a cold front Wednesday could put the brakes on any prolonged warmup.