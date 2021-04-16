Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill passes House committee vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A House version of Sen. Bryan Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill has passed through the committee phase.
HB 1515, the companion bill to SB 8, written by Hughes (R-Mineola), passed the House Committee on Public Health on a 6-4 vote.
The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.
HB 1515 is authored by Rep. Shelby Slawson (R-Stephenville). The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for placement on the House calendar.
Previous story: Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill clears final hurdle in Senate
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.