Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill passes House committee vote
By Jeff Awtrey | April 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 1:17 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A House version of Sen. Bryan Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill has passed through the committee phase.

HB 1515, the companion bill to SB 8, written by Hughes (R-Mineola), passed the House Committee on Public Health on a 6-4 vote.

The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.

HB 1515 is authored by Rep. Shelby Slawson (R-Stephenville). The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for placement on the House calendar.

