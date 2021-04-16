Rain comes to an end just in time for the weekend

Tonight, the rain will finally come to an end. The last of the showers will be moving away from the ArkLaTex and should be gone by midnight. Places west of I-49 may see the rain end a little sooner. I won’t rule out some mist or a quick sprinkle the rest of the night, but for the most part the rain will be done. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s to the mid 50s. if you stay out late, or head out the door early Saturday, you will want that jacket.