Rain comes to an end just in time for the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be winding down and ending by tonight. As we start the weekend, it will be dry, but cloudy. Sunday we should get more sunshine.
This evening will have a few lingering showers. Mostly east of I-49. The heaviest rain will be east of the ArkLaTex. You may still need that umbrella if you have any evening plans. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so it will be a little cool. Therefore, you may also need a jacket if you plan on being outside.
Tonight, the rain will finally come to an end. The last of the showers will be moving away from the ArkLaTex and should be gone by midnight. Places west of I-49 may see the rain end a little sooner. I won’t rule out some mist or a quick sprinkle the rest of the night, but for the most part the rain will be done. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s to the mid 50s. if you stay out late, or head out the door early Saturday, you will want that jacket.
This weekend will be very nice! I’m giving it a solid B+. Maybe an A-, depending on how much sunshine we end up seeing. We will have more clouds hanging around Saturday wit not much sunshine. But at least there will be little to no rain. Sunday will start off with a few clouds but will see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s which is still below average for this time of year.
Monday and Tuesday will be even better! The sunshine will be back in full force. I do not expect many clouds and certainly no rain. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower and mid 70s. So, it will be quite pleasant. This is perfect weather to help get you out of the Monday blues!
Wednesday will likely remain dry, even though a cold front will push its way in to the ArkLaTex. That front will arrive Tuesday night and will drop temperatures down a good bit for a shot while. Temperatures Wednesday will start off in the lower to mid 40s, then will warm up to the mid 60s. Aside from a few clouds, it will still be nice and sunny.
Thursday will go back to have a few more clouds but should still be dry. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower. Temperatures will be a little warmer and get up to the mid 70s.
There are plenty of indications showing the rain returning by the end of next week though. So, this stretch of dry weather will likely come to an end by Friday. It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. We will give your your First Alert if any of that appears to be possible.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.